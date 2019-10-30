UrduPoint.com
ICT DC, SSP Summoned In Containers' Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:41 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations of Islamabad Thursday in a petition regarding containers being held for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations of Islamabad Thursday in a petition regarding containers being held for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F march.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by a private company on the matter. The petitioner nominated the Interior Ministry, and home departments and inspectors general of police of Punjab and Sindh as respondents.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the containers of the company, which was involved in import of fruits and vegetables from China, were being taken into custody.

The police disturbed them in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad as their goods were transported through containers. The vegetables and fruits might be perished during custody, causing loss to them, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court could only issue orders in the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and summoned the ICT DC and SSP in person on Thursday.

