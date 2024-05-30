ICT Doorstep Initiative: Convenient Vehicle Registration At Trail 3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of the Federal Capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access to various essential services at Trail 3 on Thursday under the ICT doorstep initiative.
According to the Spokesman of ICT, the excise staff would be stationed at the parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 p.m.
Citizens hailing from nearby areas can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, he said.
The spokesman said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service would ensure a swift and straightforward process.
This initiative aimed at to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.
In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle would also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International Driving permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), and Motor vehicle registration.
