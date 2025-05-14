Open Menu

ICT Educational Institutions Lead Solidarity Rally For Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a powerful demonstration of national unity, students, teaching, and non-teaching staff from various educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) organized a vibrant "Thanksgiving Rally" from the National Press Club to Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat.

The event, held to express solidarity with Pakistan's Armed Forces and celebrate their resolute defense against Indian aggression, drew a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The rally was led by Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal education and Professional Training, who expressed her gratitude to the teaching community and students for their spirited participation.

She praised their unwavering support for the country's armed forces, emphasizing that the rally sent a powerful message to the world that the entire nation stands firmly behind its military.

The teachers’ union leaders played key roles in leading their respective communities in the rally. Professor Akram Khan Khosa, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), and Fazal-e-Maula, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), led their teaching communities with passion and commitment, marching alongside their colleagues and students.

Principals such as Mansoor Ali Shah, Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal, and many others also joined the rally, proudly waving the national flag as they demonstrated their support.

Students, energized by national pride, danced in celebration, reflecting the collective spirit of unity and resilience.

Ali Naqvi, a student from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, while talking to APP, said that the armed forces had delivered a "crushing defeat" to Indian forces, ensuring that future provocations would be met with an even stronger response.

In her address, Wajiha Qamar commended the armed forces for their measured yet effective responses to Indian provocations, highlighting their remarkable restraint and strategic acumen.

She reaffirmed that when the situation demanded, the military acted with precision and courage to safeguard the nation's honour and sovereignty.

The rally concluded with chants of national solidarity, reflecting the deep-rooted patriotism and collective resolve of Pakistan’s academic community.

