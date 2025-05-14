ICT Educational Institutions Lead Solidarity Rally For Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a powerful demonstration of national unity, students, teaching, and non-teaching staff from various educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) organized a vibrant "Thanksgiving Rally" from the National Press Club to Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat.
The event, held to express solidarity with Pakistan's Armed Forces and celebrate their resolute defense against Indian aggression, drew a large and enthusiastic crowd.
The rally was led by Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal education and Professional Training, who expressed her gratitude to the teaching community and students for their spirited participation.
She praised their unwavering support for the country's armed forces, emphasizing that the rally sent a powerful message to the world that the entire nation stands firmly behind its military.
The teachers’ union leaders played key roles in leading their respective communities in the rally. Professor Akram Khan Khosa, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), and Fazal-e-Maula, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), led their teaching communities with passion and commitment, marching alongside their colleagues and students.
Principals such as Mansoor Ali Shah, Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal, and many others also joined the rally, proudly waving the national flag as they demonstrated their support.
Students, energized by national pride, danced in celebration, reflecting the collective spirit of unity and resilience.
Ali Naqvi, a student from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, while talking to APP, said that the armed forces had delivered a "crushing defeat" to Indian forces, ensuring that future provocations would be met with an even stronger response.
In her address, Wajiha Qamar commended the armed forces for their measured yet effective responses to Indian provocations, highlighting their remarkable restraint and strategic acumen.
She reaffirmed that when the situation demanded, the military acted with precision and courage to safeguard the nation's honour and sovereignty.
The rally concluded with chants of national solidarity, reflecting the deep-rooted patriotism and collective resolve of Pakistan’s academic community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Marri praises armed forces for giving befitting response to Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
Govt fully implementing free education laws: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews sanitation plan for Eid-ul-Azha 20252 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to upgrade Sukkur Airport to international standard: Says Zeb Jaffar2 minutes ago
-
ICT educational institutions lead solidarity rally for armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers express concerns over Parliament Lodges, demand immediate action2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsprson’s Advisor to hear public complaints in Shujabad2 minutes ago
-
Police constable awarded with cash prize for outstanding performance12 minutes ago
-
FESCO redresses 39,164 complaints through CCMS during April22 minutes ago
-
House luggage gutted32 minutes ago