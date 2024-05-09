Open Menu

ICT Educational Institutions Mark Day Of Solidarity With Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ICT educational institutions mark day of solidarity with armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) On the eve of May 9, educational institutions across capital city came together in a unified display of solidarity and reverence for the armed forces, commemorating the anniversary of a tumultuous day marred by violence and unrest.

Last year on the same day, the nation was rocked by violent protests and riots, particularly in the garrison town, where charged mobs wrought havoc on both private and public properties, including military installations.

However, this year, the educational institutions orchestrated events and activities aimed at fostering unity and paying tribute to military martyrs under the directive of the government.

Young children in public schools of Islamabad express solidarity with Pakistan Army and institutions by wearing a their uniforms.

The children also carried placards related to the May 9 incident. The students were also holding the Pakistani flag in their hands.

Among the events, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 hosted a ceremony, drawing students and teachers alike to pay homage to the arm forces.The students and teachers gathered in the staff room.

Professor Munir Fayyaz led the proceedings with patriotic fervor, ensuring that the program resonated with unwavering solidarity.

The students, in turn, delivered stellar performances, echoing national songs and anthems as a testament to their allegiance.

Dr. Imran Shehzad, a distinguished speaker, took the opportunity to emphasize the paramount importance of national integration, highlighting its role as the cornerstone of the nation's resilience.

Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal, the Principal of Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, graced the occasion as the chief guest, urging for patience in fostering national cohesion amidst contemporary challenges.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Khalid, Principal of the hosting college, extended his gratitude to Dr. Kharal for gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Meanwhile, at Islamabad Model School I-14/3, students and teachers emerged from the school premises chanting slogans in support of the Pak Army, echoing the sentiments of solidarity reverberating across the city.

In a touching display of reverence, many students across various schools donned the uniforms of the Pakistan Army, symbolizing their respect and admiration for the armed forces. Elsewhere in the city, similar demonstrations of solidarity unfolded, each institution imbuing the day with its unique style and fervor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Riots Army Martyrs Shaheed Same May From Government Allied Rental Modarba Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

1 hour ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan