ICT Educational Institutions To Have No Saturday Off, Winter Vacations For Current Session

Fri 04th September 2020

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The federal education ministry Friday declared Saturday as working day in all federal educational institutions for current session besides revoking the annual winter vacations for remedial classes to make up the learning losses.

"There shall be remedial classes in the winter vacations (except public holidays) in current academic session (2020-21) with Saturdays may be used as working days for all educational institutions in 1CT for remedial classes," said a letter addressed to Federal Directorate of Education by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Moreover, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani told APP that the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Inter Board Committee of Chairmen had also been asked to put off the examination schedule for two weeks.

"The postponement of examinations by two weeks, the cancellation of winter vacations and Saturday's weekly off would accumulatively provide additional two-and-half months time to reduce the impact of institutions' closure due to COVID-19," he said.

As the educational institutions are likely to reopen by September 15, subject to the decision by inter-provincial education minister's body on September 7, the federal ministry asked the institutional heads to plan and design strategies for an optimal academic management to minimize the students' learning losses and make them cope with the academics pressure in reduced timelines without compromising the standard.

The ministry asked the educational institutions to use the assessment of students after reopening of educational institutions as bench mark to design course and pace of teaching-learning plans.

With this session be reduced to two terms only, every Head of Institution shall devise an institution specific and grade specific customized framework of action in line with guidelines issued inclusive of reduced syllabic from the concerned office, it has been instructed.

The institutions have also been asked to also view in long term the learning loss management and next year's plans should also have to be considerate in this regard.

The ministry asked FDE to ensure the incorporation of the said directives in this year's planning and implementation by all the institutions.

