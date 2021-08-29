ICT establishes 25 mobile shops in federal capital to provide essentials at cheaper rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 25 mobile shops have been set up in various areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to provide essential items to the people at cheaper rates, an official of the ICT administration told APP. In a brief chat, he said the ICT administration has deputed some 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities, He said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at prominent place of their shops.

The prices and hoarding were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, Godown of different food items, Sabzi Mandi and other establishments to check the hoarding.

The District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respective areas of jurisdiction.