ICT Exceeds Polio Vaccination Target In Week-long Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Islamabad's polio vaccination campaign successfully exceeded its target, with over 491,000 children upto the age of five years administered anti-polio drops during the week-long drive.
While, authorities urge continued public cooperation to eradicate the virus.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon launched the seven-day polio drive on December 16 by administering drops to children at a local bus stand. The campaign aimed to vaccinate 461,125 children under five across the Federal capital.
Health teams visited homes in union councils, administered vaccines at bus stands, schools, and other public spaces, and carried out awareness efforts to encourage participation.
The campaign concluded with over 491,012 children receiving polio drops, surpassing the initial target by 29,887 children, according to the spokesman of ICT administration.
During the drive, 43,045 children were vaccinated at bus stations, while 855 cases of refusal were resolved through persuasion. The spokesman said that the efforts would continue in additional days to ensure no child is left unvaccinated.
DC Islamabad has called on citizens to support the ongoing polio eradication efforts.
