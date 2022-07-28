ICT export remittances surged to $2.61 bln in FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July 2021 to June 2022 during the fiscal year 2021-22, have surged to $2.616 billion at a growth rate of 24.1 per cent in comparison to $ 2.108 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21.

In June 2022, the ICT export remittances were $235 million.

It witnessed an increase of $ 52 million as compared to May, 2022 when it stood at $183 million, said a news release on Thursday.

When compared to the ICT export remittances of the previous year's June, it saw a surge of $25 million.

The net exports for the FY2021-22 are $2.004 billion which is 76.61 per cent of $2.616 billion in ICT exports. Last FY2020-21, the net exports were $1.578 billion which was 74.86 per cent of $2.108 billion in ICT exports.