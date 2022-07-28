UrduPoint.com

ICT Export Remittances Surged To $2.61 Bln In FY 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ICT export remittances surged to $2.61 bln in FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July 2021 to June 2022 during the fiscal year 2021-22, have surged to $2.616 billion at a growth rate of 24.1 per cent in comparison to $ 2.108 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21.

In June 2022, the ICT export remittances were $235 million.

It witnessed an increase of $ 52 million as compared to May, 2022 when it stood at $183 million, said a news release on Thursday.

When compared to the ICT export remittances of the previous year's June, it saw a surge of $25 million.

The net exports for the FY2021-22 are $2.004 billion which is 76.61 per cent of $2.616 billion in ICT exports. Last FY2020-21, the net exports were $1.578 billion which was 74.86 per cent of $2.108 billion in ICT exports.

Related Topics

Exports May June July Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

3 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.