ICT Exports Surge By 30% In First Two Months Of FY 2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances have surged by 30% to US$ 584 million during the first two months of Financial Year 2024-25 (July -Aug) in comparison to US$ 449 million reported during the corresponding period last year of FY 2023-24.
According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in August 2024, ICT services export remittances of US$ 298 million have been received, an increase of 26.8% in comparison to US$ 235 million in August 2023.
In comparison to the previous month (July 2024), ICT services export remittances increased by US$ 12 million to reach 298 million, an increase of 4%.
The trade surplus of US$ 509 million, the highest in all Services (87.15% of total ICT export remittances) has been realized by the IT & ITeS Industry during the first two months of FY 2024-25 (July-August 2024), an increase of 29.2% as compared to a trade surplus of US$ 394 million achieved during the last year (FY 2023-24).
ICT export remittances inflow is the highest among the Services Sector within Pakistan's economy followed by "other business services" trailing at US$255m.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police trace out blind murder of youth1 minute ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti lauds role of Mir Hazar Khan Marri in promotion of peace in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Dengue death toll rises to 4 in Rwp1 minute ago
-
AC chairs performance of Price Magistrates1 minute ago
-
Child protection unit inaugurated in Mardan1 minute ago
-
Seminar held11 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 22 suspects21 minutes ago
-
UoS professor wins National Seerat Writing Competition21 minutes ago
-
Certificates distributed among participants21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits DPS21 minutes ago
-
Importance of clean environment highlighted31 minutes ago