ICT Extends Capital Book Fair Till January 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Chief Commissioner Islamabad/Chairman CDA Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis Monday urged to further promote book culture in society saying that books are the best companions for us and every intellectual acknowledges the fact that "there is no friend better than the books"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad/Chairman CDA Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis Monday urged to further promote book culture in society saying that books are the best companions for us and every intellectual acknowledges the fact that "there is no friend better than the books".

During a visit on the third day of the Capital Book Fair here at Art and Craft Village, the Chief Commissioner further said that history affirms the fact that only those nations can achieve sustainable development and remain alive in history which give importance to knowledge and art.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad visited various stalls and announce to extend Capital Book Fair for one more day at the request of civil society and publishers.

The book fair was earlier planned for three days from January 14 to 16 but now will continue till January 17, 2023.

The Chief Commissioner during the visit appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and his entire team in organizing the successful event and expressed his commitment to continue efforts for the revival of book culture in society.

He assured that ICT will continue to organize such book fairs and other family festivals in the future to provide healthy activities for the people of the capital.

The four-day Capital Book Fair is being jointly organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, and the Department of library offering a variety of books at discounted prices.

A large number of people belonging to all fields of life including students and researchers visited the book fair to quench their thirst for knowledge.

More than 60 (sixty) book stalls were set up at the book fair with the books of famous publishers, writers, poets, and eminent personalities of the country including two books written by IG Islamabad Police Akbar Nasir Khan.

Along with literature, food stalls and a kids' arena (children's games) were also organized for the participants including women and children.

A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) under the chairmanship of President Chamber Ahsan Bakhtiawari also visited the book fair and appreciated the efforts of ICT and the Department of libraries for organizing such an auspicious event for the book lovers of the twin cities.

