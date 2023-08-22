Open Menu

ICT Food Authority Crackdown On Expired Goods & Unhygenic Outlets To Ensure Safe Dining

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ICT Food Authority crackdown on expired goods & unhygenic outlets to ensure safe dining

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad food Authority on Monday launched a comprehensive inspection drive on expired goods and unhygienic outlets across Islamabad for ensuring safe dining for the citizens.

Under the guidance of the Deputy Director Islamabad Food Authority, and in accordance with directives from Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a comprehensive inspection was conducted across various areas of the city.

In a resolute move led by the Deputy Director Operations, Islamabad Food Authority launched a rigorous crackdown in both the Lahtrar Road and G-9 localities.

During this operation, Food Authority's dedicated team took swift action, resulting in the closure of a restaurant, a bakery, and several traders found guilty of vending expired and spoiled goods. Additionally, substandard items were promptly disposed of on-site.

Expressing unwavering commitment to public health, the Deputy Director of the Food Authority, Islamabad, emphasized that those who jeopardize the well-being of citizens through such practices will face unyielding consequences.

