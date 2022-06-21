UrduPoint.com

ICT Food Dept Discards 300 Litres Sub-standard Oil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 08:34 PM

ICT food dept discards 300 litres sub-standard oil

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food department had discarded around 300 litres sub-standard oil and imposed Rs 36000 fine to food-handlers here the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food department had discarded around 300 litres sub-standard oil and imposed Rs 36000 fine to food-handlers here the other day.

The ICT deputy director food along with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams visited various outlets, restaurants, sweets and bakers and milk shops at Tariq market F-10/2 and Salman market F-11/2 to check quality of oil and other edible items.

The authorities also checked some 1100 litres milk and fined shopkeepers for selling low quality milk and expired items, ICT spokesman told APP on Tuesday.

He said the teams were sensitizing the food handlers on hygiene, such as cleaning of work-surfaces and cooking temperature and storage for the control of microbiological hazards.

The food handlers were directed to improve hygiene practice to reduce cross contamination and protect the consumers from food-borne diseases, the spokesman added.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Oil Fine Market From

Recent Stories

SBCA sets up rain emergency cell to meet any event ..

SBCA sets up rain emergency cell to meet any eventuality

17 minutes ago
 More strike calls cloud summer for European low-co ..

More strike calls cloud summer for European low-cost airlines

17 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 includin ..

ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 including five women

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four m ..

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiri youths

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' fes ..

KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' festivals in two years: CM's aide ..

18 minutes ago
 Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate sup ..

Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate supply chain problems: Chairman P ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.