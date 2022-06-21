ICT food dept discards 300 litres sub-standard oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food department had discarded around 300 litres sub-standard oil and imposed Rs 36000 fine to food-handlers here the other day.

The ICT deputy director food along with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams visited various outlets, restaurants, sweets and bakers and milk shops at Tariq market F-10/2 and Salman market F-11/2 to check quality of oil and other edible items.

The authorities also checked some 1100 litres milk and fined shopkeepers for selling low quality milk and expired items, ICT spokesman told APP on Tuesday.

He said the teams were sensitizing the food handlers on hygiene, such as cleaning of work-surfaces and cooking temperature and storage for the control of microbiological hazards.

The food handlers were directed to improve hygiene practice to reduce cross contamination and protect the consumers from food-borne diseases, the spokesman added.

