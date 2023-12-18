Open Menu

ICT Food Teams Active To Provide Safe Food: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the team of Islamabad Food Authority was active in providing safe food in different areas of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the team of Islamabad Food Authority was active in providing safe food in different areas of Federal capital.

According to ICT Spokesperson, Deputy Director Food Authority Dr. Tahira Siddique along with the team of Islamabad Food Authority visited various food points in the areas of E-12.

Deputy Director Food Authority Islamabad sealed a bakery unit in E-12 in which rats were found with food items in the bakery premises as well as expired food items for consumption.

Expired Products including Ovaltine Choco Powder: 0.45 Kg Noor Chicken Flavor: 1.5 Kg Garden BBQ Sauce were discarded on the spot

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad instructed the team of Islamabad Food Authority that supply of safe food should be the first priority of Food Authority.

