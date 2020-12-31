UrduPoint.com
ICT Health Dept Seals 20 Drug Outlets During 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

ICT health dept seals 20 drug outlets during 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The health department Islamabad Capital Territory Territory (ICT) has sealed around 20 pharmacies/medical stores over violations of various Drugs Act violations during the year 2020.

The health teams had carried out as many as 602 inspections of drugs sale outlets and seized stock from 23 different firms.

Some 18 samples of suspected drugs were sent for test and analysis out of which two have been declared "Spurious" whereas two were found as Sub-standard.

Taking to APP on Thursday Secretary, Drugs Quality Control Board, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed said the department also lodged First Information Report (FIR) against two persons involved in selling spurious drugs during the same period.

"Despite limited field activities due to Covid-19 and other logistic constraints, the staff was conducting regular raids at the drug stores to ensure the provision of quality medicines to the capital denizens," the secretary remarked.

Sharing further details, he said around 148 complaints received through Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) were also resolved during the year.

Shabbir said the Quality Control Board, Islamabad was re-constituted during year 2020 with Additional Secretary Ministry of Health as its Chairman instead of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad.

The Board, after re-constitution held two meetings wherein total of 32 cases of violation of Drugs Act, 1976/DRAP Act, 2012 were presented for decision.

The board issued prosecution permission in eight cases whereas licenses were suspended in three different cases, he maintained.

Cases against two manufacturers involved in over-pricing have been forwarded to Registration Board, Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) for necessary legal action.

The Pharmacovigilance Cell, ICT operating in Drug Control Section, he said has also issued 12 different Safety Alerts to the public regarding use of different drugs.

The secretory said Infection Prevention and Control Committee for Islamabad, the first of its type in the country has also been constituted and its three meetings were held with a focus on measures to contain the spread of infections in hospitals/medical facilities.

To a query, he said the department, under the supervision of district health officer Dr Zaeem Zia was playing a pivotal role in containment of COVID infection in Islamabad with maximum number of tests conducted and lowest positivity rate in country.

/395

