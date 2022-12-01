UrduPoint.com

ICT Health Office Answers Citizens' Queries In E-Kacheri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ICT Health Office answers citizens' queries in E-Kacheri

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Office of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday organized an E-Kacheri to answer the queries of citizens including basic health facilities, vaccination immunization, drug control, family planning and COVID-19 surveillance.

Addressing the online Kacheri on social media handler, Deputy District Population Welfare officer Dr Syeda Rashida Batool said that an alarming number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases are being reported and during the last 10 months over 900 cases of HIV have been reported in Islamabad.

She said a vaccine for acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) is not available but the treatment can reduce the multiplication of the virus and the patient can live a normal life.

She said citizens should avoid quacks that reuse syringes and should be careful during ear and nose piercing to avoid AIDS and other viral diseases.

Speaking about allergies she said that curtains, floor mats and carpets should be vacuumed to avoid allergy triggers.

"To avoid seasonal allergies citizens should keep them warm and avoid going into cold areas from heated rooms", she added.

Rashida Batool said that during cold weather, flu and cough are common and those who carry the flu should wear masks.

Answering a question about hepatitis, she said children get immunization during their childhood vaccination and those who are at health risk should have the vaccination at a private level.

She informed that the polio campaign is under process till 4 December and urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams for getting their children vaccinated.

Batool said that those people having persistent coughs and temperature in the evening should have a test for tuberculosis at government healthcare centres. "All the tests for tuberculosis and medicines are free of cost", she added.

She said basic health units, hospitals and social mobilizers are providing free medicines and consultation for family planning and citizens can choose the best option from a wide range of contraceptives.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Polio AIDS Population Welfare Social Media December Family All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

2 minutes ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

43 minutes ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

1 hour ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.