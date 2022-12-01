ICT Health Office answers citizens' queries in E-Kacheri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Office of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday organized an E-Kacheri to answer the queries of citizens including basic health facilities, vaccination immunization, drug control, family planning and COVID-19 surveillance.

Addressing the online Kacheri on social media handler, Deputy District Population Welfare officer Dr Syeda Rashida Batool said that an alarming number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases are being reported and during the last 10 months over 900 cases of HIV have been reported in Islamabad.

She said a vaccine for acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) is not available but the treatment can reduce the multiplication of the virus and the patient can live a normal life.

She said citizens should avoid quacks that reuse syringes and should be careful during ear and nose piercing to avoid AIDS and other viral diseases.

Speaking about allergies she said that curtains, floor mats and carpets should be vacuumed to avoid allergy triggers.

"To avoid seasonal allergies citizens should keep them warm and avoid going into cold areas from heated rooms", she added.

Rashida Batool said that during cold weather, flu and cough are common and those who carry the flu should wear masks.

Answering a question about hepatitis, she said children get immunization during their childhood vaccination and those who are at health risk should have the vaccination at a private level.

She informed that the polio campaign is under process till 4 December and urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams for getting their children vaccinated.

Batool said that those people having persistent coughs and temperature in the evening should have a test for tuberculosis at government healthcare centres. "All the tests for tuberculosis and medicines are free of cost", she added.

She said basic health units, hospitals and social mobilizers are providing free medicines and consultation for family planning and citizens can choose the best option from a wide range of contraceptives.