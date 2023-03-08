The city's administration on Wednesday organized Women's Sports Gala at a multipurpose ground in connection with women's day in line with the directive of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor Ul Amin Mengal

More than two hundred female students of different colleges and universities participated in basketball, lawn tennis, football, running, tug-of-war, skipping, and badminton competitions, said spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Territory Addullah Tabbasum.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman CDA Noor Ul Amin Mengal said the Sports Gala was organized aiming to encourage females in the field of sport where they could display their skills.

He assured the ICT would organize more female competitions in the future which would help women to pursue their career in sports.