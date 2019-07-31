ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started debris collection drive at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started debris collection drive at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean.

The Director Agriculture Extension Services (AES) Qaiser Khan flanked by Director General ICT, Anwar-ul-Haq inaugurated the campaign on behalf of Chief Commissioner ICT Amer Ali Ahmed by picking trash from the banks of the dam.

Talking to APP, Qaiser Khan underscored the importance of neat and clean harbours/ environment and emphasized the need to address the issue of marine pollution on priority.

Answering a query, he said extreme vigilance had been exercised in regard to fitness of water for human consumption.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi was issuing water fitness certificate to the fisheries department (ICT) on daily basis.

The services of National Agricultural Research Council and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency had also been sought in that regard.

Both the organizations had declared dam water fit for consumption of the general public, he maintained.

He said the locals of the area had been encouraged to come up with any information regarding any incident of water contamination.

A Control Room had also been established which was working 24 hours round the clock and three boats of fisheries department had been made functional to carry out patrolling of the dam on the patterns of coast guards, he added.

Khan said, 10 pickets had been established at the edges of the dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area.

Over 40 employees were performing duties on these pickets while two police reserves had been deputed to deal with any untoward situation, he said.

Commenting on the disposal of dead fishes the Director AES said, dead fish was being instantly removed from the dam on daily basis to avoid harm for aquatic life and contamination of the water and was being buried on the bank far from water.