UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Kicks Off Debris Removal Drive At Rawal Dam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:28 PM

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started debris collection drive at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started debris collection drive at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean.

The Director Agriculture Extension Services (AES) Qaiser Khan flanked by Director General ICT, Anwar-ul-Haq inaugurated the campaign on behalf of Chief Commissioner ICT Amer Ali Ahmed by picking trash from the banks of the dam.

Talking to APP, Qaiser Khan underscored the importance of neat and clean harbours/ environment and emphasized the need to address the issue of marine pollution on priority.

Answering a query, he said extreme vigilance had been exercised in regard to fitness of water for human consumption.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi was issuing water fitness certificate to the fisheries department (ICT) on daily basis.

The services of National Agricultural Research Council and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency had also been sought in that regard.

Both the organizations had declared dam water fit for consumption of the general public, he maintained.

He said the locals of the area had been encouraged to come up with any information regarding any incident of water contamination.

A Control Room had also been established which was working 24 hours round the clock and three boats of fisheries department had been made functional to carry out patrolling of the dam on the patterns of coast guards, he added.

Khan said, 10 pickets had been established at the edges of the dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area.

Over 40 employees were performing duties on these pickets while two police reserves had been deputed to deal with any untoward situation, he said.

Commenting on the disposal of dead fishes the Director AES said, dead fish was being instantly removed from the dam on daily basis to avoid harm for aquatic life and contamination of the water and was being buried on the bank far from water.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Islamabad Police Water Agriculture Dam Bank Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 31 July 2019

24 minutes ago

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqba ..

24 minutes ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

24 minutes ago

Villagers kill leopard in Neelan valley, Abbottaba ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.