ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started debris collection campaign at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean.

As per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision 'Clean and Green Pakistan' the capital administration was addressing marine pollution issues on top priority,Director Agriculture Extension Services (AES) ICT,Qaiser Khan informed APP here on Thursday.

He said extreme vigilance had been exercised in regard to fitness of water for human consumption, adding that, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi was issuing water fitness certificate to the fisheries department (ICT) on daily basis.

The services of National Agricultural Research Council and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency had also been sought in that regard and both the organizations had declared dam water fit for human consumption, he maintained.

He said locals of the area are being encouraged to come up with any information regarding any incident of water contamination.

Answering a query, he said, a control room working round the clock was set up at the dam to supervise the three boats deputed by fisheries department to carried out patrolling on the patterns of coast guards around the dam, he added.

Khan said, 10 pickets had been established at the edges of the dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area.

Over 40 employees were performing duties on these pickets while two police reserves had been deputed to deal with any untoward situation, he said.

Commenting on the disposal of dead fishes the Director AES said, dead fish was being instantly removed from the dam on daily basis to avoid harm for aquatic life and contamination of the water and was being buried on the bank far from water.