UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Kicks Off Debris Removal Drive At Rawal Dam

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:12 PM

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started debris collection campaign at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started debris collection campaign at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make environment clean.

As per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision 'Clean and Green Pakistan' the capital administration was addressing marine pollution issues on top priority,Director Agriculture Extension Services (AES) ICT,Qaiser Khan informed APP here on Thursday.

He said extreme vigilance had been exercised in regard to fitness of water for human consumption, adding that, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi was issuing water fitness certificate to the fisheries department (ICT) on daily basis.

The services of National Agricultural Research Council and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency had also been sought in that regard and both the organizations had declared dam water fit for human consumption, he maintained.

He said locals of the area are being encouraged to come up with any information regarding any incident of water contamination.

Answering a query, he said, a control room working round the clock was set up at the dam to supervise the three boats deputed by fisheries department to carried out patrolling on the patterns of coast guards around the dam, he added.

Khan said, 10 pickets had been established at the edges of the dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area.

Over 40 employees were performing duties on these pickets while two police reserves had been deputed to deal with any untoward situation, he said.

Commenting on the disposal of dead fishes the Director AES said, dead fish was being instantly removed from the dam on daily basis to avoid harm for aquatic life and contamination of the water and was being buried on the bank far from water.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Water Agriculture Dam Bank Rawalpindi From Top

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

7 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

7 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

7 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

8 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

8 minutes ago

Aston Villa sign goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnle ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.