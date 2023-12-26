Open Menu

ICT Labour Dept Seals Eight Petrol Pump Nozzles On Account Of Short Measure

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ICT Labour Dept seals eight petrol pump nozzles on account of short measure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Labour Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday continued regular inspections of petrol pumps across the Federal Capital.

According to an ICT Administration spokesperson, the teams of Labour Department sealed eight nozzles of different petrol pumps on account of short measure.

"The violations will be dealt with in accordance with the Weights & Measures Act 1976 and Rules," he added.

Meanwhile, a food Department team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Pothwar visited the area of Shams Colony and sealed four illegal factories.

