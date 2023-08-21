Open Menu

ICT Launches Innovative Doorstep Initiative For Providing Seamless Civic Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT launches an innovative doorstep initiative for provision of seamless civic services through one window operation.

The ICT spokesperson on Monday said that Excise staff is set to be present today at the parking lot of Fatima Jinnah Park near Bolan Gate F-9 from 3 to 5 PM for provision of swift essential civic facilities.

This initiative aims to provide convenient services such as vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax payment, along with a doorstep Facilitation Center.

To enhance citizen convenience, the ICT vehicle will also be on-site, offering a streamlined one-window operation.

The range of services offered through this Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) doorstep initiative encompasses the issuance of essential documents like Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, as well as Domestic and Commercial Fuel Permits, and Motor Vehicle Registration.

