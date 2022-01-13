UrduPoint.com

ICT LG Ordinance 2021 Laid In National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 09:07 PM

ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. BabarAwan on Thursday laid the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021 in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday laid the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021 in the National Assembly. The objective of the legislative proposal is to reconstitute the local government system in the Islamabad Capital Territory for effective discharge of certain public services and to provide for their authority and duties for this purpose. According to this Ordinance, there would be ICT Metropolitan Corporation headed by the Mayor and neighborhood councils to be headed by the Chairperson.

The tenure of the local government and neighborhood council will be four years while the mayor of Islamabad will have a 12-member cabinet. The number of ICT Council members will be 70, according to the ordinance.

To participate in the elections, the candidate is required not to be below 22 years, while a youth member will be aged between 18 and 25. The Neighborhood Council will include general members, women,minorities, youth and senior citizens. Meanwhile, the ICT Council will include women, minority members,youth, traders, labourers, farmers and senior citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Minority Women Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Australia researchers break ground on quantum comp ..

Australia researchers break ground on quantum computers

3 minutes ago
 Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter tre ..

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among y ..

Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among youth: minister

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

3 minutes ago
 10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB ..

10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB Ward 2

7 minutes ago
 9000 shelterless people being facilitated on daily ..

9000 shelterless people being facilitated on daily basis through Panahgahs in SP ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.