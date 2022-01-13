ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. BabarAwan on Thursday laid the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021 in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday laid the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021 in the National Assembly. The objective of the legislative proposal is to reconstitute the local government system in the Islamabad Capital Territory for effective discharge of certain public services and to provide for their authority and duties for this purpose. According to this Ordinance, there would be ICT Metropolitan Corporation headed by the Mayor and neighborhood councils to be headed by the Chairperson.

The tenure of the local government and neighborhood council will be four years while the mayor of Islamabad will have a 12-member cabinet. The number of ICT Council members will be 70, according to the ordinance.

To participate in the elections, the candidate is required not to be below 22 years, while a youth member will be aged between 18 and 25. The Neighborhood Council will include general members, women,minorities, youth and senior citizens. Meanwhile, the ICT Council will include women, minority members,youth, traders, labourers, farmers and senior citizens.