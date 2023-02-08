UrduPoint.com

ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2002 Sails Smoothly Through Majlis-e-Shoora

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:05 PM

The Joint Sitting of the Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) on Wednesday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2002 with two amendments mainly omitting clause 3 and clause 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Joint Sitting of the Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) on Wednesday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2002 with two amendments mainly omitting clause 3 and clause 4.

Both the amendments were proposed by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed in the House. The House adopted both the amendments after the Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan terming the amendments good.

Rana Maqbool said there was indirect system for election of Chairman/Mayor and Deputy Mayor so the clause 3 of the bill should be omitted to pay way for the indirect election.

Similarly, the clause 4 pertained to increase the number of union councils from 101 to 125 within the Islamabad Capital Territory which was also omitted.

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan moved the bill to further amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 as passed by the National Assembly and Senate and returned by the President in the House.

According to the statement of Objects and Reasons, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Act was promulgated in 2015 to establish an elected local government system to devolve political, administrative, and financial authority in order to promote good governance and effective service delivery through the institutionalized participation and involvement of people in day to day governance.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is a municipal body established under the ICT Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2022.

