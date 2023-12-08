Open Menu

ICT Magistrate Arrests 28 Proffesional Beggars From Different Sectors

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 05:49 PM

ICT magistrate arrests 28 proffesional beggars from different sectors

The Magistrate Secretariat on Firday conducted operation against professional beggars in different areas of the federal capital and arrested 28 professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Magistrate Secretariat on Firday conducted operation against professional beggars in different areas of the Federal capital and arrested 28 professional beggars.

According to ICT spokesman, On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the magistrate arrested beggars from F-6 and F-7 areas and they had been shifted to Police Station Kohsar.

It should be noted that operations against beggars are ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates on a daily basis, he added.

