ICT Mayor Seat's Nomination Papers To Be Received By Dec 11

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

ICT Mayor seat's nomination papers to be received by Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The last date for filing of nomination papers with the returning officer (RO) by the candidates would be December 11 for the vacant seat of mayor in metropolitan corporation Islamabad.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as per election schedule, the public notice would be issued by the returning officer (RO) on December 9 for Islamabad Mayor election to be held on December 28.

Through a notification, the commission called upon members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.

Similarly, publication of notice of all the nomination papers will be received on December 12 while the date of objection to the nomination papers will be December 14.

Date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officer would be December 16, he informed.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) will be December 12 while December 18 will be the last date for deciding appeals by appellate authority.

ECP has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature while December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols. The date of consolidation and declaration of result by the returning officer will be December 29.

