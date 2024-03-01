ICT Nab 14 Drug Peddlers; Huge Cache Of Narcotics Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) teams arrested 14 members of drug peddler gangs and recovered 2,095 gram heroin, 3,962 gram hashish, 60 liters liquor and 18 gram Ice from their possession.
He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city, a public relations officer on Friday said.
Following these directives, the Shalimar, Tarnol, Sangjani, Koral, Kirpa, Humak and Bhara Kahu police stations team arrested 11 drug peddlers and recovered 4720 gram heroin, 2220 gram hashish, 46 liters liquor and 112 gram Ice from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities.
He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zakura, Tengpora massacres part of ongoing genocidal drive in IIOJK: APHC3 minutes ago
-
Rain delayed KP assembly proceedings, election of CM3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aneeq9 minutes ago
-
GBDMA hands over 590 oxygen cylinders to health department GB12 minutes ago
-
Alarming surge in Indian brutalities: 857 Kashmiris martyred since 05 August 2019 in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Margalla College hosts exciting Inter-Collegiate competitions13 minutes ago
-
DG stresses Civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities13 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoit gang busted; booty of Rs 4.8 mn recovered33 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest man possessing hashish, ice42 minutes ago
-
ICP strengthens security measures in Federal Capital42 minutes ago
-
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway1 hour ago
-
DC bans kite flying and imposes section 1441 hour ago