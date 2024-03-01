ICT nab 14 drug peddlers; huge cache of narcotics seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) teams arrested 14 members of drug peddler gangs and recovered 2,095 gram heroin, 3,962 gram hashish, 60 liters liquor and 18 gram Ice from their possession.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city, a Police spokesperson on Friday said.

Following these directives, the Shalimar, Tarnol, Sangjani, Koral, Kirpa, Humak and Bhara Kahu police stations teams arrested 11 drug peddlers and recovered 4720 gram heroin, 2220 gram hashish, 46 liters liquor and 112 gram Ice from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities.

He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.