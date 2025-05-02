ICT on alert as rain triggers citywide rescue drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Islamabad administration has launched a fast-paced response to tackle flooding, clear roads, and assist residents affected by the weather as the city has entered a high-alert mode to face heavy rain and stormy conditions.

On the instructions of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, operations have been intensified throughout the city. These include drainage work, clearing fallen branches, removing debris, and restoring traffic flow disrupted by the rains.

Multiple city departments are working jointly in these efforts. Rescue 1122, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Police, CDA, and district administration officials are actively coordinating field operations. Their teams are working around the clock in key areas that saw water accumulation, traffic congestion, and fallen structures.

The recent rainfall has caused water to pool on roads and in low-lying areas, slowing down traffic and creating mobility challenges for commuters. Drainage systems have been pushed to capacity, prompting emergency teams to use pumps and other machinery to drain the excess water. Field workers have also been clearing blocked manholes and removing waste to improve the water flow.

Large trees and signboards were also affected by the high winds. In several areas, tree branches and boards were seen lying on roads, creating obstacles for traffic and pedestrians. The CDA and MCI teams have focused on removing these obstructions, using cranes and cutting equipment to safely shift broken materials off the streets.

Meanwhile, traffic police are deployed to help regulate vehicle movement where congestion has been reported. With power cuts also affecting some parts of the city during the rains, officials have worked with relevant departments to resume services as quickly as possible.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been closely monitoring the situation and has appreciated the role of all involved departments. He noted that the cooperation between agencies has been effective in reducing the impact of the rain-related incidents and keeping the city functional.

Emergency control rooms have been set up to monitor weather conditions and coordinate responses in real-time. Citizens have also been urged to report any rain-related issues to the control centers or helplines so that teams can respond quickly.

The administration has emphasized the need for continued caution as more rain is expected in the coming days. Teams remain on the ground and will continue operations until the weather stabilizes and all affected areas are cleared.

Authorities say the early response helped reduce major damage and ensured that traffic, electricity, and public services were restored in a timely manner. They have also called on residents to avoid unnecessary travel during storms and to stay away from open wires and fallen trees.

The CDA has also directed its sanitation department to ensure drains are kept clean and no trash is left in areas prone to flooding. Field workers have been checking key drainage points across the city, especially in commercial and residential zones where water levels tend to rise quickly.

Rescue 1122 officials said they have handled multiple calls since the start of the rainfall, including minor accidents and requests for help from stranded citizens. Their teams remain equipped with emergency gear and transport vehicles to assist wherever needed.