ICT Parks Bustle On Eid’s Final Day: Distt Admin Ensures Order Amid Crowds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) On the final day of Eid, major parks in Islamabad saw large crowds as families gathered for celebrations.
District officials remained on-site to manage traffic and safety, with parks set to close after sunset to ease post-holiday transitions.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, residents flocked to popular green spaces like Daman-e-Koh, Lake View Park, F-9 Park, and Japan Park on Eid’s final day. To manage the surge, Islamabad’s district administration deployed teams to monitor traffic flow and enforce safety protocols. Key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sahibzada Yousaf and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali, oversaw operations.
In a statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed that parks would close after Maghrib prayers to ensure public safety.
Meawhile, he praised district staff for working through the holiday, emphasizing their role in maintaining order. "Despite being away from their families, our teams prioritized citizen safety on roads and in parks," Memon said.
Coordination between Islamabad Police and district authorities ensured smooth operations across the three-day holiday, with no major incidents reported. The DC highlighted the joint effort as a key factor in managing crowds and traffic effectively.
The district’s proactive measures and staff dedication allowed residents to enjoy Eid festivities safely. As parks cleared post-sunset, officials shifted focus to restoring routine city operations.
