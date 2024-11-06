Open Menu

ICT Police: 2 Members Of Snatcher Gang Held; Cash, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Industrial police station team arrested two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, valuables, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession on Wednesday

A public relation officer told APP that the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said the gang was involved in criminal activities in the premises of public parks.

He said the accused were identified as Awais Fareed and Sohail Ahmed.

Police team also recovered the snatched gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, valuables, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession, he added.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway, he said.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the city.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.

APP/rzr-mkz

