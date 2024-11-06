ICT Police: 2 Members Of Snatcher Gang Held; Cash, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Industrial police station team arrested two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, valuables, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Industrial police station team arrested two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, valuables, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession on Wednesday.
A public relation officer told APP that the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.
He said the gang was involved in criminal activities in the premises of public parks.
He said the accused were identified as Awais Fareed and Sohail Ahmed.
Police team also recovered the snatched gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, valuables, motorbikes and weapons used in crime from their possession, he added.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway, he said.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
He further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the city.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 113 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee14 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use14 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody6 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony14 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony14 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center9 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS9 minutes ago