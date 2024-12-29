ICT Police allocated 329 miln to martyrs' families, distributed plots & welfare support in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Logistics Division achieved significant milestones in 2024, ensuring the welfare of officers and their families. Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the division disbursed Rs 329 million in dues to the families of 501 fallen officers, distributed residential plots to 63 martyr families, and allocated Rs 510 million from the welfare fund

Additionally, under the Prime Minister’s Package, 35 next of kin were recruited into the police department, where they are serving in various divisions of the ICT Police, an official told APP on Sunday.

In 2024, several events were organized in honor of Islamabad Police martyrs and their families, including personal meetings where the IG Islamabad listened to the issues faced by the martyrs' families. The foundation stone for "Mubeen Cottages" was also laid, and residential plots were distributed to 63 martyr families. These families will be provided with homes built on these plots.

On August 4, 2024, the "Martyrs Memorial" was inaugurated to honor the heroic sacrifices of these brave officers, ensuring their Names remain engraved in golden letters in history. A special event was also held to honor the courage of officers injured in the line of duty, where they were awarded with medals.

The Islamabad Police Logistics Division has disbursed over Rs 510 million for the welfare of martyrs, serving officers, and their families. Among the various welfare measures, Rs 75 lakh were given to 152 children of serving officers as marriage gifts, and Rs 13.6 million were allocated as marriage grants for 15 children of martyrs and deceased officers.

Additionally, Rs 6.3 million were provided to 200 children of serving officers for educational expenses, and more than Rs 2.5 million rupees were given for the educational expenses of 21 children of martyrs and deceased officers.

The Logistics division also provided financial assistance and refundable loans to 142 officers and families of martyrs amounting to Rs 25.4 million and Rs 1.3 million in allowance was distributed to the widows of 742 officers.

Over Rs 54.3 million were allocated for medical treatment of 41 families of martyrs, deceased, and serving officers, and nearly Rs 97.7 million were distributed for residential plots to the families of 31 martyrs and deceased officers.

In total, over Rs 54.9 million were disbursed for the medical aid of 497 serving officers, and more than Rs 3 million for 23 retired officers. Medical bills of over Rs 8 million were paid, and the division also cleared the cases of 1,866 house-building advances, car, and motorcycle loans.

The ICT Police also signed two MOUs with private medical institutions to provide discounted medical facilities to officers and their families and issued 299 health cards and 254 pension cards.

The ICT Police Logistics Division played a key role in ensuring operational efficiency during major events, such as general elections, Muharram processions, and the SCO conference, providing housing, travel, and logistical support to police officers and other law enforcement personnel.

Furthermore, to enhance the capacity of various divisions, the division ensured the timely procurement and delivery of essential equipment, such as materials for digital driving licenses, office supplies, spare parts for vehicle maintenance, and items needed for the newly established K-9 and horse-mounted units.

The division also organized 497 programs aimed at promoting friendly policing, including summer school programs, self-defense courses, and the construction of modern facilities like the Islamabad Police shooting practice club and swimming pool. Health and wellness activities, including a sports Talent Hunt program, were also launched to engage officers in physical activities.

In 2024, IG, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, took proactive measures to ensure the timely resolution of citizens' issues by organizing over 200 open court and e-Kachheris, during which 1,050 applications were received. Additionally, 2,117 complaints were filed through the Complaints Management System, and 2,707 complaints were addressed through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit. Senior police officers promptly acted on these complaints, ensuring decisions were made based on merit and transparency.

A dedicated Police Welfare Center was also established in the Central Police Office to resolve issues faced by police officers. In 2024, 1,836 requests were received at the center and resolved promptly, covering matters like GP funds, house building, car and motorcycle advances, medical bills, NOCs, transfers, postings, service records, and payslip corrections.

To enhance the professional capacity of officers, 14 departmental promotion courses and 101 training workshops were organized at the Capital Police College Islamabad, with over 3,718 officers receiving training from experts.

Additionally, 671 officers were promoted in 2024, including three Superintendents of Police (SPs), 16 Deputy SPs, 72 Inspectors, 146 Sub-Inspectors, 186 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 219 Head Constables. Ministry staff also received promotions, including private secretaries, office assistants, and clerks.

The Logistics Division’s various branches continue to play a vital role in enhancing Islamabad Police’s operations. The Accounts Branch ensures the welfare of officers by facilitating various services like house building allowances, car and motorcycle advances, and medical bill payments.

In 2024, the Accounts Branch verified service records for over 10,000 officers, processed salary revisions for 7,000 officers, and completed family pension cases, GP fund transfers, and leave encashment cases.

To maintain operational efficiency, the uniform warehouse ensures the timely delivery of seasonal uniforms and other essential equipment to officers. The Islamabad Police also focused on maintaining the upkeep of the Police Martyrs' Memorial and improving housing facilities for officers.