ICT Police Apprehend 22 Outlaws; Recover Drugs, Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 22 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman the ICT Police Shams Colony, Noon, Koral, Kohsar, Ramna, Golra, Khanna, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.
He said police team also arrested 17 accused namely Sameen Khan, Bilal, Gulzar, Waqas khan, Justin Javed, Shahzad, Ehsan khan, Danish, Nasir, Awais, Shahreyar, Locus Saimal, Saeed ur Rehman, Muzammil Ahmad, Zeeshan, Waleed and Usman and recovered 691 grams heroin, 525 grams hashish, 08 pistols, 02 gun, 01 Kalashnikov, one revolver and one dagger from their possession.
Moreover 05 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
/APP-rzr-mkz
