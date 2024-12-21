Open Menu

ICT Police Apprehend 22 Outlaws; Recover Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ICT police apprehend 22 outlaws; recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 22 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman the ICT Police Shams Colony, Noon, Koral, Kohsar, Ramna, Golra, Khanna, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

He said police team also arrested 17 accused namely Sameen Khan, Bilal, Gulzar, Waqas khan, Justin Javed, Shahzad, Ehsan khan, Danish, Nasir, Awais, Shahreyar, Locus Saimal, Saeed ur Rehman, Muzammil Ahmad, Zeeshan, Waleed and Usman and recovered 691 grams heroin, 525 grams hashish, 08 pistols, 02 gun, 01 Kalashnikov, one revolver and one dagger from their possession.

Moreover 05 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Arslan Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

12 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

34 minutes ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

42 minutes ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

52 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

2 hours ago
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan