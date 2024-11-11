ICT Police Apprehend 39 From Sheesha Cafe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 08:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shalimar teams on Monday apprehended 39 individuals in a targeted operation against illegal sheesha cafes and seized sheesha equipment, hookahs, various flavors, and weapons with ammunition from the suspects.
A police spokesperson told APP that, Shalimar Police teams intensified crackdown against the Sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city and special efforts were also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities.
In this regard, the Shalimar police station team apprehended 39 accused during the crackdown against sheesha cafes. Police team also recovered sheesha, hookah, flavors and weapons with ammunition from their possessions.
The arrested accused was also shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
