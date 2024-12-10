ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday apprehended 11 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered weapons and liquor from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, the ICT Police Aabpara, Golra, Khanna, Phulgran and Shahzad Town police teams took action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and selling liquor.

In this regard, police teams arrested seven accused namely Faisal Yameen, Anwar Masih, Mazhar Ahmed, Noman, Arslan, Insaf Ullah and Naseeb ur Rehman and recovered 200 liters liquor and three pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

