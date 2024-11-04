Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest 13 Outlaws, Recover Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws allegedly involved in different criminal activities including drugs sales, and possessing illegal weapons recovered hashish, liquor, heroin and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws allegedly involved in different criminal activities including drugs sales, and possessing illegal weapons recovered hashish, liquor, heroin and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard the ICT Police Kohsar, Sumbal, Sangjani, Koral, Aabpara and Humak police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling.

He said police team also arrested seven accused namely Zahid Ali Naseeb, Shair Zaman, Ayan Amjad Satti, Hasan, Abdul Hameed, Fakhir, Ahsan, Salman Khan, Yasir Iqbal and Shafeeq Akhtar and recovered six 30 bore pistols, one 9mm pistols with ammunition 10 liters of Liquor, 560-gram hashish and 559 gram heroin from their possession.

Moreover, three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Salman Khan Police Station Drugs Ayan Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..

2 minutes ago
 Naqvi commends security forces for operation again ..

Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..

5 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate gra ..

‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad

8 minutes ago
 CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

5 minutes ago
 SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

3 minutes ago
 Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

3 minutes ago
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of P ..

CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC

3 minutes ago
 No Cinema in city to attract audience

No Cinema in city to attract audience

3 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

2 minutes ago
 One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accid ..

One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,ec ..

Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration

3 minutes ago
 JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan