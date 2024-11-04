ICT Police Arrest 13 Outlaws, Recover Drugs, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws allegedly involved in different criminal activities including drugs sales, and possessing illegal weapons recovered hashish, liquor, heroin and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Monday
A police spokesperson told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard the ICT Police Kohsar, Sumbal, Sangjani, Koral, Aabpara and Humak police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling.
He said police team also arrested seven accused namely Zahid Ali Naseeb, Shair Zaman, Ayan Amjad Satti, Hasan, Abdul Hameed, Fakhir, Ahsan, Salman Khan, Yasir Iqbal and Shafeeq Akhtar and recovered six 30 bore pistols, one 9mm pistols with ammunition 10 liters of Liquor, 560-gram hashish and 559 gram heroin from their possession.
Moreover, three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
