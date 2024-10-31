Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest 13 Outlaws; Recovered Weapons, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 10:45 PM

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, liquor and possessing illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, liquor and possessing illegal weapons.

Police teams also recovered a huge cache of drugs, liquor, and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard the Islamabad Police Koral, Aabpara, Sumbal, Karachi Company and Industrial Area police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in selling drugs, liquor and possessing illegal weapons and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Asim, Raheem Ullah, Abdul Hadi, Muhammad Zubair, Umar Farooq, Zeeshan, Vishal and Fahad.

He said police teams also recovered 355 liters of liquor, 2176-gram heroin, two 30 bore pistols, and one 223 bore rifle with ammunition and iron punch from their possession. Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

Senior police officer said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Company Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

12 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

12 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

12 minutes ago
 PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

3 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

3 minutes ago
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

3 minutes ago
 Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed b ..

Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov

3 minutes ago
 Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

54 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish del ..

Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish delegation to enhance life-saving ..

54 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, ..

Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievan ..

54 minutes ago
 Health minister stresses importance of emergency m ..

Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convo ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan