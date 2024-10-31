ICT Police Arrest 13 Outlaws; Recovered Weapons, Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 10:45 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, liquor and possessing illegal weapons
Police teams also recovered a huge cache of drugs, liquor, and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday.
A police spokesperson told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard the Islamabad Police Koral, Aabpara, Sumbal, Karachi Company and Industrial Area police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in selling drugs, liquor and possessing illegal weapons and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Asim, Raheem Ullah, Abdul Hadi, Muhammad Zubair, Umar Farooq, Zeeshan, Vishal and Fahad.
He said police teams also recovered 355 liters of liquor, 2176-gram heroin, two 30 bore pistols, and one 223 bore rifle with ammunition and iron punch from their possession. Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
Senior police officer said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
