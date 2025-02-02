ICT Police Arrest 13 Suspects, Seize 13 Illegal Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have intensified their crackdown against illegal weapons, arresting 13 individuals and recovering 13 illegal firearms, including nine pistols and four rifles, along with ammunition, in the past 24 hours.
A public relation officer told APP on Sunday that the action was taken under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of a broader campaign to curb illegal weapons and enhance public safety.
In this regard, 13 accused involved in possessing illegal weapons were arrested during the last 24 hours. Police teams also recovered 09 pistols, 04 rifles and guns with ammunition from their possession. Additionally, 13 cases were registered against them at various police stations.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the aim of the campaign is to prevent crime in the city, rid the city of illegal weapons, and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.
SSP further said that, actions against criminal elements across Islamabad will be intensified, and a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to address this issue.
No element will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons in the Federal capital, or spread fear and panic among citizens. Citizens who possess licensed firearms are requested to register them with their respective police stations and cooperate with the Islamabad Police during the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons, Shoaib Khan added.
The Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.
/APP-rzr-mkz
