ICT Police Arrest 14 Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 14 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession on Thursday.
According to the spokesman, Shams Colony, Khanna, Lohi Bher, Shalimar, Golra, Sangjani, Koral and Nilore police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
He said that the police team also arrested 13 accused namely Noor Ullah, Galib Ullah, Sajad, Arif, Sohaib, Bahadur Khan, Bilal Hussain, Arshad, Ramiz, Hassan, Hamza Anwar and Majid and recovered 1146-grams heroin, 30-liters liquor, 06 pistol, one rifle and dagger from their possession.
Moreover 02 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added
