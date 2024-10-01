ICT police arrest 15 criminals, drugs and weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 15 criminals involved in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking and possession of illegal weapons, recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from the suspects' possession.

According to a police statement on Monday, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

He said the ICT Police teams from the Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Koral, and Kirpa police stations took legal action against those involved in drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, arresting five accused.

He said police teams recovered 1,200 grams of heroin, 600 grams of hashish, and a pistol with ammunition from the suspects.

Additionally, 10 absconders were also apprehended during the last 24 hours.

DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the ICT Police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital. He stressed that no individual or group will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens.

He added that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-mkz-rzr