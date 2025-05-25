Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest 16 Outlaws, Recover Drugs, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ICT Police arrest 16 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 16 criminals during the last 24 hours in ongoing operations across the Federal capital.

A police spokesman told APP on Sunday that Kohsar, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Khanna, Kirpa, Nilore, and Phulgran police stations apprehended 10 individuals involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.

He said police teams also recovered 2,672 grams of heroin, 12 wine bottles, and 10 pistols along with ammunition from the suspects.

He said that under a special campaign to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders, six more criminals were apprehended by different police teams.

He said cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway.

He said the Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and that no one will be allowed to disturb public peace./APP-rzr-mkz

