ICT Police arrest 18,105 outlaws, recover over Rs1.6 billion in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital during the last ten months to maintain peace.

A public relation officer told APP, in this regard, the Islamabad police arrested a total of 18,105 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 1603.6 million rupees from their possession.

Moreover, 1,401 accused of 594 gangs involved in robbery activities were also arrested.

During the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital, a total of 1,663 drug dealers were arrested, and 392 kilograms of hashish, 485 kilograms of heroin, 29 kilograms of ice, 15091 liters of liquor, and intoxicating pills were recovered from their possession, while 44 accused involved in drug peddling in educational institutes were arrested and 16 kg of hashish, 12 kg of heroin, 27 kg of ice and 251 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession.

Additionally, 3708 accused involved in theft, robbery, burglary, vehicles and motorcycle theft were arrested.

Police teams also recovered cash, vehicles and motorcycles from their possession.

The ICT Police also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons, and arrested 1,803 accused and recovered 111 rifles, 33 carbines, 1,471 pistols and 219 daggers from their possession.

Similarly, during various operations against professional beggars and their facilitators throughout the city 5,329 individuals were arrested.

The Islamabad Police also conducted indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 5,454 accused.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said the Islamabad Police were also utilizing all available resources to ensure eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital.

DIG further said the Islamabad Police would bring those involved in heinous crime of drug and alcohol trafficking to justice.

Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations and to emergency helpline "Pukar" 15.

