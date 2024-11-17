Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest 19 Criminals, Seize Drugs, Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ICT Police arrest 19 criminals, seize drugs, illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered heroin, liquor, ice and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Aabpara, Shahzad Town, Sumbal, Sham's colony, Noon, Kirpa, Lohi Bher, Hummak and Phulgran police stations' teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

The police team also arrested 12 accused namely Hamza Ahmad, Shahab khan, Naeem, Nazim, Malik Muhammad Zubair, Zahid, Akram, Wakeel, Imran, Shahzad Ahmad, Sobia Altaf, Muhammad Nasir and Shair Muhammad and recovered 1,045-gram heroin, 20-liter liquor and 46-gram ice eight pistol and four magazines from their possession.

Moreover 06 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours

SSP Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the ICT Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements would be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he said.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Arslan Nasir Criminals Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan