ICT Police Arrest 19 Criminals, Seize Drugs, Illegal Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered heroin, liquor, ice and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Sunday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Aabpara, Shahzad Town, Sumbal, Sham's colony, Noon, Kirpa, Lohi Bher, Hummak and Phulgran police stations' teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
The police team also arrested 12 accused namely Hamza Ahmad, Shahab khan, Naeem, Nazim, Malik Muhammad Zubair, Zahid, Akram, Wakeel, Imran, Shahzad Ahmad, Sobia Altaf, Muhammad Nasir and Shair Muhammad and recovered 1,045-gram heroin, 20-liter liquor and 46-gram ice eight pistol and four magazines from their possession.
Moreover 06 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours
SSP Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the ICT Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements would be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he said.
The citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
