ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested three suspects, including a proclaimed offender involved in the murder of three individuals and two members of an extortion gang who demanded PKR 10 million from a businessman under threat of death.

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Syed Ali Raza, announced the arrests during a news conference on Monday, adding that the suspects were apprehended during operations and police recovered weapons, ammunition, a motorcycle, and mobile phones used in the crimes.

He said during a press conference at the Rescue 15 Field Office, DIG Raza said that the arrests were made as part of a focused campaign under the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, to apprehend proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes.

DIG Raza explained that in Shahzad Town, a police team intercepted two suspicious individuals on a motorcycle. Upon being stopped, the suspects opened fire on the police. However, thanks to bulletproof vests and precautionary measures, the officers remained unharmed.

DIG Raza said one suspect, identified as Ghulam Hussain Shah, was arrested on the spot with a 30-bore pistol, while his accomplice managed to escape. Investigations revealed that Shah was wanted in multiple cases, including three murders and the injury of four individuals. He and his accomplices were responsible for a September 26, 2024, shooting in the Ramna area that killed Taseer Hussain Shah and Wajid while injuring another person. Additionally, on January 2, 2025, Shah and his accomplices opened fire in Shahzad Town, killing Syed Aun Shah and injuring three others. Efforts to apprehend his accomplices are ongoing.

In another major breakthrough, the Anti-Robbery and Anti-Extortion Unit arrested two suspects, Akram and Muhammad Imran, who demanded PKR 10 million from a businessman via WhatsApp calls, threatening to kill him if the demands were not met. The arrests were made using advanced technical methods. Police also recovered a mobile phone, motorcycle, and weapons used in the crime.

DIG Syed Ali Raza reiterated Islamabad Police's commitment to tackling serious crimes and ensuring public safety./APP-rzr-mkz