ICT Police Arrest 3 Proclaimed Offender, Extortionists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested three suspects, including a proclaimed offender involved in the murder of three individuals and two members of an extortion gang who demanded PKR 10 million from a businessman under threat of death
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested three suspects, including a proclaimed offender involved in the murder of three individuals and two members of an extortion gang who demanded PKR 10 million from a businessman under threat of death.
A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Syed Ali Raza, announced the arrests during a news conference on Monday, adding that the suspects were apprehended during operations and police recovered weapons, ammunition, a motorcycle, and mobile phones used in the crimes.
He said during a press conference at the Rescue 15 Field Office, DIG Raza said that the arrests were made as part of a focused campaign under the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, to apprehend proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes.
DIG Raza explained that in Shahzad Town, a police team intercepted two suspicious individuals on a motorcycle. Upon being stopped, the suspects opened fire on the police. However, thanks to bulletproof vests and precautionary measures, the officers remained unharmed.
DIG Raza said one suspect, identified as Ghulam Hussain Shah, was arrested on the spot with a 30-bore pistol, while his accomplice managed to escape. Investigations revealed that Shah was wanted in multiple cases, including three murders and the injury of four individuals. He and his accomplices were responsible for a September 26, 2024, shooting in the Ramna area that killed Taseer Hussain Shah and Wajid while injuring another person. Additionally, on January 2, 2025, Shah and his accomplices opened fire in Shahzad Town, killing Syed Aun Shah and injuring three others. Efforts to apprehend his accomplices are ongoing.
In another major breakthrough, the Anti-Robbery and Anti-Extortion Unit arrested two suspects, Akram and Muhammad Imran, who demanded PKR 10 million from a businessman via WhatsApp calls, threatening to kill him if the demands were not met. The arrests were made using advanced technical methods. Police also recovered a mobile phone, motorcycle, and weapons used in the crime.
DIG Syed Ali Raza reiterated Islamabad Police's commitment to tackling serious crimes and ensuring public safety./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..8 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists8 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections6 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected7 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations7 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident7 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring6 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..6 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive6 minutes ago