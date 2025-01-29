ICT Police Arrest 53 Outlaws, Seize Drugs & Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 53 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and illegal weapon possession, during the past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 53 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and illegal weapon possession, during the past 24 hours.
A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that ICT Police teams from Industrial Area, Noon, Aabpara, Secretariat, Karachi Company, Ramna, Shalimar, Golra, Sumbal, Tarnol, Khanna, Koral, Lohi Bher, Nilore, and Bani Gala police stations took action against the suspects.
He said the police team also arrested 31 accused and recovered 2380 grams heroin, 1833 grams Ice, 44 liters liquor, 17 pistols, rifle, dagger and an iron punch from their possession.
Moreover 22 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 205 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara19 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2619 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party46 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland19 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge19 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events18 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project34 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident34 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies34 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari34 minutes ago
-
SSP visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur3 minutes ago