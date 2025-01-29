Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest 53 Outlaws, Seize Drugs & Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 53 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and illegal weapon possession, during the past 24 hours.

A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that ICT Police teams from Industrial Area, Noon, Aabpara, Secretariat, Karachi Company, Ramna, Shalimar, Golra, Sumbal, Tarnol, Khanna, Koral, Lohi Bher, Nilore, and Bani Gala police stations took action against the suspects.

He said the police team also arrested 31 accused and recovered 2380 grams heroin, 1833 grams Ice, 44 liters liquor, 17 pistols, rifle, dagger and an iron punch from their possession.

Moreover 22 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

