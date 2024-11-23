Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest 69 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 69 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crimes during the ongoing week.

A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in different criminal activities in the Federal capital. He said during the crackdown, the Islamabad Police teams have arrested 69 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders during the ongoing week.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the ICT Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, DIG added.

Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking process and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through emergency helpline Pucar-15.

