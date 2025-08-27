ICT Police arrest bike lifter, recover five stolen motorbikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Wednesday apprehended a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles during a successful operation carried out by Bani Gala police team.

An official told APP that the police team, using technical and human resources, arrested the accused identified as Rizwan, who was involved in numerous bike lifting activities across the city. He said five stolen motorbikes were recovered from his possession.

He said that cases had already been registered against the nabbed accused while further investigation was underway to trace his other accomplices and recover additional stolen property.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed officers to continue an effective crackdown against criminal elements and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of citizens. /APP-rzr-mkz