Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest Bike Lifter, Recover Five Stolen Motorbikes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ICT Police arrest bike lifter, recover five stolen motorbikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Wednesday apprehended a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles during a successful operation carried out by Bani Gala police team.

An official told APP that the police team, using technical and human resources, arrested the accused identified as Rizwan, who was involved in numerous bike lifting activities across the city. He said five stolen motorbikes were recovered from his possession.

He said that cases had already been registered against the nabbed accused while further investigation was underway to trace his other accomplices and recover additional stolen property.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed officers to continue an effective crackdown against criminal elements and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of citizens. /APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan