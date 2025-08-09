Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest Five Members Of ‘Shah Ji’ Dacoit Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna Police Station has arrested five members of the notorious “Shah Ji” gang involved in multiple incidents of robbery and street crime, during a major operation on Saturday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspects were identified as Riasat, Amjad Hussain, Shehbaz Hussain, Shafiq Ahmed, and Imran Shah.

The police recovered weapons along with ammunition, a dagger, and an iron knuckle used in various crimes from their possession.

He said that multiple cases were already registered against the accused at Khanna and Nilore police stations. “All legal formalities will be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the criminals,” SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said.

He added that large-scale operations are under way against organised and active criminal gangs to curb crime and ensure the safety of citizens.

