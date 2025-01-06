ICT Police arrest key member of motorcycle lift gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Lohi Bher Police Station's jurisdiction, apprehended a key member of a notorious motorcycle lift gang on Monday, recovering six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspect, identified as accused Muhammad Raheel, is an offender with a prior criminal record.

Initial investigations revealed that Raheel was involved in multiple incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, he said.

DIG Syed Ali Raza has lauded the operation, commending the police team for their effective action.

“Operations against those targeting citizens’ assets will continue with full force,” DIG Raza stated, emphasizing the police's determination to ensure public safety.

APP-rzr-mkz