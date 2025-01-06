Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest Key Member Of Motorcycle Lift Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ICT Police arrest key member of motorcycle lift gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Lohi Bher Police Station's jurisdiction, apprehended a key member of a notorious motorcycle lift gang on Monday, recovering six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspect, identified as accused Muhammad Raheel, is an offender with a prior criminal record.

Initial investigations revealed that Raheel was involved in multiple incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, he said.

DIG Syed Ali Raza has lauded the operation, commending the police team for their effective action.

“Operations against those targeting citizens’ assets will continue with full force,” DIG Raza stated, emphasizing the police's determination to ensure public safety.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

1 hour ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

1 hour ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

4 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

4 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

4 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

4 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

5 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan