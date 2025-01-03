ICT Police Arrest Key Suspect In Child Abduction Case
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) In a major operation by Tarnol Police, the main suspect involved in the abduction of a minor for ransom has been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib said during a media conference at Rescue 15 office on Friday.
SSP Shahzaib said the suspect, along with his accomplices, abducted the child with the intent to demand a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.
Upon receiving the report of the kidnapping, the child's father filed a report at the police station, and using the phone number from which the kidnapper contacted the family, the police traced the suspect. Upon receiving the report of the kidnapping, police immediately registered a case (No. 993, under section A-364, PPC) at Tarnol Police Station.
Shahzaib further revealed that a local resident, Akhtar Nawaz, who lives near the child's house, is directly involved in the crime. "Human intelligence played a crucial role in this case," SSP Shahzaib said.
Following swift action, the Inspector General (IG) police Ali Nasir Rizvi took immediate notice of the situation and formed a special police team to investigate. Utilizing both technical and human resources, the police managed to trace and rescue the child in a very short period.
SSP Operations confirmed that efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accomplices involved in the crime. "We are committed to ensuring that the arrested suspect faces appropriate legal consequences," said the SSP.
The child's parents expressed their gratitude to the police for their swift and effective efforts in recovering their child. "We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Islamabad Police," the parents said.
IG Rizvi praised the efforts of the police teams involved in the successful operation and announced rewards for their outstanding work./APP-rzr-mkz
