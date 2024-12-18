Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest Three In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Humak Police Station and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) teams have arrested three accused involved in a murder case on Wednesday

Police spokesman said that on December 11, 2024, the Humak police team received information that three accused had murdered Muhammad Anwar with an axe during a fight.

He said upon receiving the information, the Humak police team registered FIR No. 896/24. Following the incident, a special investigation team was formed. The police teams used technical and scientific methods to arrest the three suspects, namely Sharafat, Hussain, and Ansar Jamal.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

The DIG said that police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice.

He further directed all officers and officials to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

