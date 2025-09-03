ICT Police arrest Three, recover five stolen motorcycles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police Station team carried out a major operation, arresting three members of a gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts and recovering five stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Ramzan, Ali Hassan, and Muhammad Usman.

He said during interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in several theft incidents across the Federal capital.

He said all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said large-scale operations were underway against organized and active gangs to curb crime in the city.

